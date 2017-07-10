Model Scarlett Costello Has A Unibrow And Doesn’t Care Who Knows It

ADVERTISEMENT

Unibrows have never been painted as a desirable feature (think Bert from "Sesame Street" or Helga from "Hey Arnold!"), but one model is trying to change our narrow beauty standards.

Scarlett Costello is being praised on Instagram for redefining beauty ideals with her unibrow. In a recent interview with TeenVogue.com, the 19-year-old revealed why she's embracing her body hair.

"I'm a big believer in the idea that everyone looks the best the way their genes intended them to," she told the site. "The confidence of embracing natural beauty is what makes it great."

A post shared by @scarlettcostello on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Costello explained her mom always encouraged her to appreciate her thick brows. However, the teen began waxing them when she got into modelling. It wasn't until three years ago that Costello began letting them grow au natural thanks to a suggestion made by her agency.

Since then, Costello's unique look has helped her book modelling gigs, including a feature in Interview magazine back in March.

A character study of @scarlettcostello. 📷 @staskomarovski. Styling @menamorado. Hair @tamaramcnaughton. Makeup @markcarrasquillo. Manicure @erihandanail. Casting @legainsbourg. A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) on Mar 20, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

While the teen said she gets "more positive feedback than negative" for her unibrow, she did admit that she's received some not-so-nice comments. "People have called me an ogre and a pretentious feminist," she told Teen Vogue.

Nonetheless, Costello isn't afraid to show off her spectacular brows on Instagram, or her armpit hair for that matter.

talked about these hairy pits to @i_d 👸🏻 link in bio A post shared by @scarlettcostello on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

XXXL A post shared by @scarlettcostello on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

Unsurprisingly, Frida Kahlo is one of Costello's heroes and beauty inspirations. The Mexican painter is one of the most famous figures to sport the monobrow look, and Costello often shares tributes to the late artist on Instagram.

A post shared by @scarlettcostello on Oct 13, 2016 at 8:35am PDT

Eyebrow trends are forever coming and going, so who's to say unibrows won't be the next big thing? This year alone, we've already been introduced to glitter brows and feather brows.

But despite whether or not unibrows catch on, there's no doubt that Costello is changing the brow game and inspiring her fans.

"I'm in absolute awe of you," one fan wrote on Costello's Instagram page.

Another said, "You have inspired me to embrace my unibrow!"