    • NEWS

    Donald Trump Jr. Tweets 'Top Gun' Video Of Dad Shooting CNN Jet

    He called it "one of the best I've seen."

    07/10/2017 09:43 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago
    • Canadian Press

    WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr. has shared a new doctored video of his father attacking CNN.

    Trump Jr. tweeted a video of a doctored clip of the 1986 military thriller "Top Gun" Saturday. In it, President Donald Trump's face is superimposed over Tom Cruise's character as he shoots down a Russian jet with a CNN logo on it. Trump is seen in the clip repeating his "you're fired" catchphrase before launching a missile.

    Trump Jr. called the video, "one of the best I've seen." The source of the doctored video wasn't immediately clear.

    President Donald Trump tweeted a video earlier this month of a doctored clip from a pro wrestling appearance that shows him pummeling a man whose face is covered by the CNN logo. The tweet became Trump's most-shared tweet.

