TORONTO — CBC News has named Kenny Yum as its new chief of staff.

Yum heads to the public broadcaster from HuffPost Canada, where he served as the founding managing editor of the online news site since 2011.

He has previous stints as editor of the Globe and Mail's website, and as the managing editor of digital for the National Post.

I leave my beloved @huffpostcanada. I am beyond proud of the journalists here - young, talented, diverse, passionate. They are family. — yumke (@yumke) July 10, 2017

And I very much look forward to starting at @CBCNews as chief of staff. It's important work and I'm humbled for the opportunity — yumke (@yumke) July 10, 2017

In a memo to staff, CBC News general manager and editor-in-chief Jennifer McGuire said Yum's role will include strategy and business development for the broadcaster's news division.

"It is an understatement to say that I am thrilled to have a leader of Kenny's experience and digital expertise added to the CBC News team," she wrote.

McGuire said Yum will also be tasked with leading initiatives involving training, staff engagement, diversity and internships.

Kenny Yum, centre, and members of the HuffPost Canada team at the Digital Publishing Awards in Toronto on June 1, 2017.

A graduate of Ryerson University's journalism program, Yum helped launch The Globe and Mail's website in 2000, later returning as managing editor of the site. He also served as managing editor of digital for The National Post.

In June, Yum received the inaugural Digital Publishing Leadership Award, recognizing "career contributions to Canadian digital publishing." In its citation, the National Media Awards Foundation noted that Yum helped create and foster a diverse and award-winning news, lifestyle and video team at HuffPost Canada.

Yum will begin his work with CBC News on July 24.

With files from Andree Lau/HuffPost Canada

