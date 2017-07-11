Air Canada Jet's Close Call At San Francisco Airport Being Investigated

ADVERTISEMENT

SAN FRANCISCO — U.S. aviation authorities are investigating an apparent close call involving an Air Canada flight at San Francisco International Airport.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Authority says just before midnight on Friday, an Air Canada Airbus A320 was cleared to land on one of the runways, but the pilot "inadvertently" lined up instead for a taxiway which runs parallel to the runway.

The FAA says in a statement there were four aircraft lined up on the taxiway waiting for departure when the incident occurred.

The tail end of an Air Canada airplane is seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada on May 13, 2017.

An air traffic controller became aware of the problem and told the Air Canada pilot to pull up and go around.

The FAA says the plane made another approach and landed without incident. There was no immediate information on how many people were on the Air Canada flight from Toronto.

The aviation agency says it is now investigating the distance between the Air Canada aircraft and the jets lined up on the taxiway.