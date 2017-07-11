Marilyn Poitras Resigns As MMIW Inquiry Commissioner

Marilyn Poitras, one of the commissioners of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, takes part in a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

OTTAWA – A commissioner on the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women will resign at the end of this week.

Marilyn Poitras, one of five commissioners named by the Liberal government last summer to examine the root causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls, explained her decision in a letter to Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"It is clear to me that I am unable to perform my duties as a commissioner with the process designed in its current structure," the letter said, noting she will step aside as of July 15.

We shouldn't be worried about delays. We should be worried about getting the process right.

Poitras' resignation comes shortly after the departure of the commission's executive director, Michele Moreau – a departure that heightens concerns about the work of the commission that has already been heavily scrutinized.

Poitras' decision is further evidence "the whole inquiry is in jeopardy," said Sheila North Wilson, a grand chief of an organization representing First Nations in northern Manitoba.

"I maintain that the chief commissioner needs to resign to restore any kind of faith among the families and survivors of missing and murdered Indigenous women," she said. "We shouldn't be worried about delays. We should be worried about getting the process right."

In a statement Tuesday, lead commissioner Marion Buller thanked Poitras for her contributions, adding she wants to reassure the public the commission remains focused on its "tremendously important work."

Marion Buller, Chief Commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, speaks to a reporter after a news conference at Haida House at the Museum of Anthropology, in Vancouver on July 6, 2017.

"This is a challenging mission and we owe it to you, families, survivors and families of the heart to meet every challenge head on and to persevere for the spirits of those who have been lost and stolen," she said.

The commission has faced critiques from families frustrated at the pace of consultations and communications. Four staffers have resigned in recent months.

Last week, Buller also defended the inquiry's work while speaking in Vancouver, saying the commission had to build a process from scratch with a tight deadline to file its final report.

"Things are not drifting," she said. "We started on Sept. 1, four commissioners and myself and a piece of paper, our terms of reference. In eight months, we hired staff, we opened offices, we put life to our terms of reference and we held our first hearing. In my view, that's lightning speed."

Minister still confident

Buller also said she would not step down despite calls for a complete reset on the inquiry process.

The federal government gave the commissioners a budget of about $53.9 million and asked them to complete their work by the end of 2018, with an interim report due in November.

Buller has already indicated more time and funding will be required but a formal application has yet to be filed to the federal government.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett said she met with the commissioners on Monday and remains confident in their ability to do the work required, and on deadline but better communication will be essential.

"They really do have the vision, the values, the tools and the plan to get this work done," she said.