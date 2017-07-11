ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant women are often described as "glowing" or having gorgeous curves, but never "disgusting." But last week, a Georgia news anchor was subjected to this rude comment by a viewer who shamed her for wearing a form-fitting dress that showed her growing belly.

WRWD anchor Laura Warren revealed on her personal blog that a woman left her an unkind voicemail on July 3 criticizing her maternity clothes.

"Please go to Target and buy some decent maternity clothes so you don't walk around looking like you got a watermelon strapped under your too tight outfits," the woman said in her message. "Target's got a great line of maternity clothes in case you've never heard of such a thing. You're getting to where you're being disgusting on the TV."

Warren is 20 weeks pregnant and from the screenshots of her on-air time, her maternity outfits are not only appropriate for a news show, but flattering to her pregnant body.

On her blog, Warren said she's usually "thick skinned," but "unfortunately, I'm pregnant, hormonal, currently not allowed to drink wine, and feeling extra in touch with my feminist side."

Needless to say, the woman's voicemail got to her. "Do I really look disgusting? What outfit is she talking about?" Warren wrote of the stream of consciousness that followed hearing the voicemail. "What does she want me to wear, a moo moo from the '50s? Does she know this is 2017? WHY DID SHE CALL ME?! And, why can I not stop thinking about this?!"

After working through a range of emotions, the expectant mom decided to take the high road and not let the woman's voicemail bring her down.

How do we teach our kids to be kind when adults all around them can say such cruel things?

Ending her blog on a positive note, she said, "We are living in a culture tolerating, often even encouraging bullies. Politicians, angry Democrats and Republicans, anonymous keyboard warriors, social media bullies... How do we teach our kids to be kind when adults all around them can say such cruel things?"

"I'm just going to turn her negative energy into positive energy," she continued. "I'm going to say as many nice things as I can to as many people as I can, and I'm going to do it in a dress that fits these beautiful new curves with my 'watermelon' stomach showing."

After writing her blog post, Warren shared it on her Facebook page where she received support from hundreds of viewers.

Warren's baby boy is due on November 19, Yahoo reports. The news anchor also told the site that she and her husband previously had a miscarriage last October, so they're looking forward to welcoming their baby this year.

Female anchors are often criticized for what they wear on-air. Last year, for instance, KTLA 5 meteorologist Liberté Chan received complaints for wearing a dress that showed her bare shoulders. She was then handed a sweater while doing a live segment.

And in a more similar vein to Warren's situation, Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon also received backlash over her baby bumps in 2011 and 2015. In both instances, Gordon received comments at the end of her pregnancies when her "belly started to get too big for some people," she told Global News.

Scrutiny is part of the job as an on-air journalist, and Warren recognizes this. But she told Yahoo, "I'm human, too."

"I think sometimes people see on-air personalities every day and forget that we have lives outside of this job," she said. "We have families and we have feelings, too. I don't think anyone would appreciate being called 'disgusting.' I don't think we are exempt from human reactions just because we are journalists."