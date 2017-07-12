ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old Hamilton, Ont. man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then described the killing on Reddit has been arrested in the United States.

Ager Hasan was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service during a traffic stop in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said in a press conference Wednesday.

Melinda Vasilije, who was Hasan's ex-girlfriend, died on April 28 of multiple stab wounds. She was found dead at her Kitchener home.

Police have said the two were together for about a year, according to CBC News.

Hasan is charged with second-degree murder. He was expected to appear in a San Antonio court Wednesday.

Local and Canadian officials are working with the U.S. to extradite him back to Canada, police said.

Police say Hasan was spotted driving a 2016 Honda HR-V and crossing into the U.S. shortly after Vasilije's death.

Just a few days later, someone claiming to be Hasan admitted to killing the woman and detailing how the crime happened in a post on Reddit.

In the post, which has since been removed but obtained by the Kitchener Post, the writer says Hasan stabbed Vasilije out of self-defense during an argument.

The two weren't together at the time, but they agreed to meet at Vasilije's home to talk. As Hasan was about to leave, he said he had been involved with other women recently.

The poster claims that she got angry and came at Hasan with a knife, cutting his hands.

"Out of shock and fear I grab one (a knife)," the post reads.

"I hit her with it, almost blindly. A few times. I didn't know what happened. I was confused, shocked and scared. I had no intentions of that happening. When I left I honestly thought she just passed out. Then I looked at the blood, and started freaking out and just ran."

Waterloo police said Hasan was spotted in Pennsylvania where he stole a state license plate from a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. He was also reportedly spotted in Tennessee on May 20, believed to be headed to the Mexico border.

Investigators have been in contact with the suspect, encouraging him to turn himself in, police said.

There have been several posts on an Instagram account believed to belong to Hasan since he fled, including a long one in which he spoke about his and Vasilije's relationship problems.

"Communication is what led to the downfall of us," the poster wrote.

"I hope justice is served and punishment is given accordingly to what happened that night."

Another post that appeared Tuesday seemed to hint that Hasan would turn himself in.

"I'm coming home," it read.

"It's time to end the dark path I've been travelling and give people the closure they deserve."