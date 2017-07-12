VIRAL

Curious Orcas Visit Whale Watchers In B.C.

A group of whale watchers off Galiano Island, British Columbia, got a surprise when two young orca whales came to investigate their boat.The whales swam under and around the boat for a few moments before swimming off to be with the rest of their pod.Gary Sutton, who works at Ocean Ecoventures, a whale-watching company based in Vancouver, said he is familiar with the group of whales, whose scientific family name is T049A. According to Sutton, the two youngest whales, seen in this video, were very curious about the boat. Credit: Gary Sutton via Storyful