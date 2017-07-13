ADVERTISEMENT

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg city councillor who had his work credit card suspended had racked up $57,000 in personal expenses that included groceries, a Christmas dinner at a restaurant and an X-box for a relative.

Deputy city clerk Marc Lemoine says Coun. Jason Schreyer made 600 personal purchases in 2015 and 2016.

Lemoine says Schreyer was warned several times before his card privileges were taken away last October to stop charging items not related to official expenses.

Money has been repaid, city clerk

Schreyer says he never disobeyed the clerk's instructions.

He says he didn't know his actions were an issue until June of last year when it became known that rule changes were coming to ban personal expenses on city cards.

Lemoine says the money has been repaid.

