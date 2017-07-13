All Sections
    Tinder Is Sending Two Strangers Who Matched Three Years Ago To Hawaii

    Good things come to those who wait.

    07/14/2017 10:24 EDT | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas matched on Tinder three years ago, but they're only going on their first date now and it's all thanks to the dating app.

    The pair, who both attend Kent State University, have never met, but have been chatting on the app on and off ever since they matched.

    "One day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic," Avsec tweeted last week with a screenshot of their hilarious conversation.

    Without missing a beat, Arendas responded on Twitter, poking fun at their long-running joke.

    And just like that, Twitter fell in love with the unofficial couple.

    So naturally, Tinder had to do something about it, and asked them to pick a city for their first date.

    Within a few short hours, Avsec suggested Maui; Arendas agreed and Tinder got started on making the arrangements with the caveat that they not waste too much time packing.

    Even the Maui Twitter account got in on the action, saying they would help the couple make their trip "especially memorable."

    Looks like good things really do come to those who wait!

