Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas matched on Tinder three years ago, but they're only going on their first date now and it's all thanks to the dating app.

The pair, who both attend Kent State University, have never met, but have been chatting on the app on and off ever since they matched.

"One day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic," Avsec tweeted last week with a screenshot of their hilarious conversation.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Without missing a beat, Arendas responded on Twitter, poking fun at their long-running joke.

sorry I'd reply but I need to give it a few months ! — Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 8, 2017

And just like that, Twitter fell in love with the unofficial couple.

This is hilarious😂😂 please get married. — laur💕 (@laurenmariee143) July 8, 2017

I am laughing like hell😂. This is too much. You guys should meet n pls tweet about it too 😂😂😂 — BlurryFace (@sam27march) July 10, 2017

Josh & Michelle if you ever come to India drinks are on me that's a promise 😊 — Shubham Agrawal (@ShubhamAgrawal_) July 12, 2017

So naturally, Tinder had to do something about it, and asked them to pick a city for their first date.

It's time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we'll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

Within a few short hours, Avsec suggested Maui; Arendas agreed and Tinder got started on making the arrangements with the caveat that they not waste too much time packing.

Aloha! We're sending you to Maui but you can't take two years to pack your bags! 🏖️ — Tinder (@Tinder) July 11, 2017

Even the Maui Twitter account got in on the action, saying they would help the couple make their trip "especially memorable."

This is gonna be awesome! Count us in to help make this especially memorable. We're in talks with @tinder now. @wes_03 @mch_rnd @BuzzFeed pic.twitter.com/NgPapHASAd — Maui Hawaii (@Maui) July 12, 2017

Looks like good things really do come to those who wait!