    Toronto Public Housing Fined For Fire That Killed 4 Seniors

    The agency pleaded guilty and will have to pay $100,000.

    07/13/2017 15:54 EDT | Updated 56 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Filo via Getty Images
    Firefighter silhouetted against a fire truck.

    Toronto's public housing agency has pleaded guilty to a fire code violation in relation to a blaze at a seniors residence that killed four people last year.

    The city says in a statement that the Toronto Community Housing Corporation pleaded guilty to failing to implement an approved fire safety plan and has been fined $100,000, the maximum amount allowed under the law.

    The deadly fire broke out on the fifth floor of a 126-unit seniors residence in the city's east end in February 2016.

    Dozens injured

    Dozens of elderly residents were injured and three people initially died in the fire. A fourth person injured in the blaze died weeks later.

    The Ontario Fire Marshal has concluded the fire was deliberately set and a criminal investigation is ongoing.

    Since the tragedy, the city says Toronto Fire has inspected all of the public housing highrise and seniors buildings and will continue to do so every year.

