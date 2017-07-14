ADVERTISEMENT

The wait is finally over!

Beyoncé posted a much-anticipated photo of her twins late Thursday night Pacific time (early Friday morning ET). No more talking, let's just take in the cuteness, shall we?

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she wrote in the caption, confirming the birth date and rumoured names of the twins, which circulated after Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z filed a trademark on Sir and Rumi.

Obviously, we have questions: Which one is Sir Carter and which one is Rumi? Should we assume she's naming them left to right? Is Sir Carter's first name Sir, and last name Carter? Or is it Sir Carter Knowles, or Sir Carter Carter? Or Sir Carter Knowles-Carter? Will Rumi go by just one name, like Mom does? How does older sister Blue Ivy, 5, feel about all of this? WE MUST KNOW.

The photo of the twins is styled similarly to the post Bey dropped in February to announce their arrival, which is to say, in an epic and gorgeous fashion:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

That post, of course, ended up being the most-liked post on Instagram to date, but this post is catching up quickly, with millions of likes on Friday morning.

The birth of the twins was announced in June by several media outlets and Bey's father, Mathew, who courted much scorn from the BeyHive as fans tore him up online for pre-empting his daughter's official announcement.

But can you really pre-empt Beyoncé? We think not, and this first photo makes a compelling case. So, hello, Sir Carter and Rumi! The world has been waiting to meet you.