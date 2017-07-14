Rick Campanelli To Leave ET Canada This August After 12 Years

Rick Campanelli attends the 2015 Canada's Walk Of Fame Awards at Sony Centre For Performing Arts on November 7, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (PHOTO: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

TORONTO — "ET Canada'' co-host Rick Campanelli and two of the show's on-air personalities are leaving their positions.

A post on the Corus entertainment show's website says Campanelli is "moving on to pursue new ventures'' when his contract comes to a close later this summer.

Campanelli has been with "ET Canada'' for 12 years and was formerly with MuchMusic, where he was known as Rick the Temp.

A sad day for us as we share Rick, Erin & Natasha are leaving ET Canada this summer. Please help us wish them well https://t.co/HZ2FuyJGC0 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) July 14, 2017

Meanwhile, West Coast reporter Erin Cebula is "moving on to produce and host quality lifestyle and entertainment content for broadcast and new media in Vancouver.''

And Montreal correspondent Natasha Gargiulo "will continue host and produce entertainment shows for TV and radio, and expand her lifestyle retreats to empower women.''

Cebula and Gargiulo will be on the show throughout the month of July, while Rick will appear until the end of August.

