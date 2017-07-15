ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Justin Trudeau, meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Two-month-old Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal met his namesake at a Calgary Stampede breakfast on Saturday. The younger Justin was born in May to a Syrian family who arrived in Canada last year.

The family chose to name their newborn after the prime minister as a thank you gesture to their adopted country.

The prime minister's photographer Adam Scotti captured the tender moment.

The Bilals are not the only family to name their baby after Justin Trudeau, a number of Syrian refugee families across the country have also named their newborns after the prime minister.

It's a common Arabic tradition to name a child after a person with good character, Ahmed Doso explained to CBC News last year.

Doso, a Syrian father in Red Deer, Alta. named his own son Justin after the PM.

"For me he is wonderful and compassionate, I hope all leaders whether Easterners or Westerners would be like him."

