Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a summer playlist on Spotify on Saturday. What should he be listening to this summer?

What does Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to when he's chilling out on the dock? If his Spotify playlist is any indication, a solid mix of Canadian classics with a few surprises thrown in.

Trudeau released his summer playlist on the streaming music service Saturday.

What am I listening to this summer? What should I be? Check out the PM Mix playlist on Spotify: https://t.co/HXZxCVeree pic.twitter.com/zvK7ZJuG99 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 15, 2017

Cottage-rock staples including the Tragically Hip and Blue Rodeo anchor the 39-song playlist. Canadian rock icon Neil Young makes an appearance via a soulful k.d. lang cover of "After The Gold Rush."

And Trudeau seems to have some idea what the kids are listening to these days: hitmakers Drake, Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes make the cut.

What didn't make it? Our friends at HuffPost Quebec would've liked Trudeau to see more Quebecois artists in the mix. Canada 150 guests U2 didn't make the cut, but who really needs to hear "With Or Without You" again?

And this writer questions including the tearjerker REM song "Everybody Hurts", unless the PM wants to make his guests a little weepy between their glasses of rosé.

What do you think should be on Trudeau's summer mix? How does this stack up to Barack Obama's playlist?

