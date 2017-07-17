B.C. WILDFIRES

BC Wildfire Drone Video Captures Severe Destruction Of Homes

New drone imagery released by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District shows the extent of damage suffered in the Boston Flats region due to severe wildfires sweeping across British Columbia.The drone footage, taken July 10, reveals severe destruction in the small British Colombia mobile home community of Boston Flats. CBC reported at least 30 homes were destroyed. The community had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.A higher quality version of this footage is available here. Credit: Thompson-Nicola Regional District via Storyful