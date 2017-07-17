Beyoncé’s Mom Reveals The Inspiration Behind One Of The Twins’ Names

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since Beyoncé confirmed her twins' names last week, there have been questions about the inspiration behind the unique monikers: Sir Carter and Rumi.

Now thanks to the singer's mom, Tina Knowles, we have the answer for at least one of them.

On Saturday, Knowles took to Instagram to share excerpts from the 13th century Persian poet Jamal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi, a.k.a. "Rumi," for whom Beyoncé's second daughter was rumoured to be named.

"It's not only beautiful but logical," Knowles wrote in her caption. "Love number three ❤️ Sometimes we are the reason we can't find love!! We have to work on ourselves first to be whole❤️."

The sweet poetry excerpts all speak of love and not only describe how to attain it, but how it is unlike any other experience.

Besides writing about love, the poet Rumi was also known for making statements about race, religion, class and music. Considering this, it makes sense that Beyoncé would connect with the famed poet so deeply, not just with his work, but with him as a literary artist.

Additionally, Elle U.K. notes that Beyoncé has always shown love and appreciation for poets. In the past, the 35-year-old singer not only worked with British poet and activist Warsan Shire on her visual album Lemonade, but also sampled author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's TED talk "We Should All Be Feminists" in her 2013 hit "Flawless."

It's no surprise that Beyoncé and hubby Jay Z chose a meaningful name for their newest addition. After all, their first daughter Blue Ivy was named after Jay Z's most successful album The Blueprint and after the roman numeral for four (IV), which is an important number for the couple.

Not only were Bey and Jay both born on the fourth day of their birth months (September and December, respectively), but they tied the knot on April 4 — and the last album Beyoncé released before Blue was born was called 4.

Now if only we knew the meaning behind the couple's son's name, Sir Carter!

On Twitter, many of Queen Bey's fans have been wondering if the baby's name is simply Sir Carter or Sir Carter Carter due to the wording in her latest Instagram post about the twins (see above).

The most interesting theory we've come across is that the baby's surname is actually Knowles, making him Sir Carter Knowles, rather than Sir Carter Carter. This idea is based on past rumours that Jay Z hyphenated his last name with his wife's.

Back in 2009, a source told The Daily Star that this was done because Beyoncé's parents didn't have sons and wanted to pass on their last name.

"They're keen to keep the name going strong, especially if they don't produce any children themselves. Or if they end up just having girls," the insider said at the time.

So is this theory true? Only time will tell.