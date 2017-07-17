There's No Better Reaction To The New 'Doctor Who' Than This Little Girl's

ADVERTISEMENT

Forget ice cream, forget a snail mail letter — we've found the thing that's guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

This weekend, the actor playing the Doctor in the upcoming season of "Doctor Who" was announced and (is it a spoiler if it feels like the whole world already knows? Well, SPOILER ALERT just in case), it is Jodie Whittaker. Casting the British actress in this role marks the first time in the character's 60-year history that it will be played by a woman.

Actress Jodie Whittaker during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival on April 17, 2016 in New York City.

And while of course there were many opinions on that in general, we only care about one, and it belongs to the daughter of Jenny Trout.

The writer, a self-professed Whovian (that's a "Doctor Who" superfan to the uninitiated), tweeted her child's reaction to the news, and the pure joy radiating from her face is palpable. Trust us, it's worth the 40-second wait.

My daughter watching the #DoctorWho announcement. #doctor13 #DoctorWho13 pic.twitter.com/eX0w1rW4E9

As our colleagues at HuffPost U.K. noted, this kind of response shows exactly why it's so important for iconic characters to be played by both men and women, much like the impact of Wonder Woman has been demonstrating this summer.

Children in costume as Wonder Woman onstage at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards on March 11, 2017.

There were, of course (of course) detractors online who felt the need to criticize Trout's daughter, Trout herself and the very act of choosing a woman for the part, and we're not going to focus on that.

Because frankly, we could all use a dose of happiness in our lives without marring it with, well, adult concerns. So while we wait for season 11 of "Doctor Who" to start (apparently in August 2018, according to Digital Spy), we'll be content watching this video over and over, basking in the beauty of one little fan's pure elation.