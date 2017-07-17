Royal Family Looks Picture Perfect As They Kick Off Tour Of Poland And Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals have officially kicked off their five-day tour of Poland and Germany.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived at Warsaw Airport looking picture perfect.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Warsaw airport ahead of their Royal Tour of Poland and Germany on July 17, 2017. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Interestingly, the first day of their tour also marks the 100th anniversary of the royal family dropping their German surname. In 1917, as anti-German feelings rose during World War I, Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, King George V, decided to drop the German surname Saxe-Coburg-Gotha in favour of Windsor.

This European visit also marks the second time Prince William and Kate have taken their kids with them on tour. The first was last year when the family of four spent eight days travelling around Canada's Pacific coast.

The family receives a warm welcome as they touch down for #RoyalVisitPoland 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/qwQsTfJkJL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2017

Though Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been in the spotlight since birth, the two siblings were a little camera shy as they departed the private plane with their parents.

George, who turns four this Saturday, needed a little encouragement from his father before walking off the plane. His two-year-old sister, on the other hand, held tightly to their mother before offering a little wave as she approached the media waiting on the tarmac.

Prince William and Prince George departing from the plane. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Prince William bending down to speak to his son at Warsaw airport. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The Duchess of Cambridge carrying Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte giving a wave while sitting in her mother's arms. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

According to Hello! Canada, the Duke and Duchess' visit is being viewed as a Brexit diplomacy tour to help strengthen the U.K.'s relations with Europe before it leaves the EU.

In a series of tweets, Kensington Palace said, "The tour will encompass cultural and geographic highlights of both countries, from the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre to the Neckar river" and that "their Royal Highnesses will take time during the tour to acknowledge the complex 20th century history of each country."

"The Duke and Duchess hope to meet as many people as possible during the tour," Kensington Palace added.

The Royal family arriving at Warsaw's Chopin Airport.

After their arrival, the Royals met with Poland's President Andrzej Duda and the First Lady.

During their meeting, George and Charlotte stayed with their nanny, Maria Borrallo, at Belvedere Palace. On Twitter, President Duda shared a photo of the palace's playroom, which was set up for the children.

Belweder gotowy na wizytę najmłodszych czł. brytyjskiej rodziny królewskiej. Na księcia George'a i księżniczkę Charlotte czekają PL zabawki. pic.twitter.com/j2fyPiZA44 — KancelariaPrezydenta (@prezydentpl) July 16, 2017

Later today, the Royal family is set to visit the Warsaw Rising Museum, as well as the Heart in the Warsaw Spire building where they will see the city's panoramic views. And this evening, the Royals will also attend the Queen's Birthday Party, which is being hosted by the British Ambassador at Orangery in Łazienki Park.

While George and Charlotte will be not be at every public appearance with their parents, Kensington Palace announced that they will be seen "on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week."

Click here to see the entire royal tour schedule.