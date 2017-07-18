VIRAL

Black Bear Tries To Enter Woman's Home, Gets Foiled ASAP

An Ontario, Canada, woman captured the moment a small black bear tried to enter her Dorion home on July 15. Marysol Deeley recorded as a young black bear turned up on her doorstep over the weekend. Deeley woke up early Saturday morning after she heard a bang and tapping on the bedroom window. She went out to investigate and found the animal. Deeley told CBC News she decided to capture the moment for her friends that don't live in the country and don't encounter wildlife up close. Credit: Marysol Deeley via Storyful