    Daniel Radcliffe Aids London Mugging Victim

    He consoled a man who had been slashed across the face and robbed.

    07/18/2017 08:05 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago
    • Canadian Press

    LONDON — Actor Daniel Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London.

    Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King's Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag.

    He said he saw 27-year-old Radcliffe consoling the victim after the attack.

    A spokeswoman for Radcliffe confirmed Tuesday that the "Harry Potter" star had been present but gave no other details, calling it a police matter.

    The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Friday to reports of a robbery in the area, in which a man in his 50s suffered a cut to the face. There have been no arrests.

