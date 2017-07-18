Kate Middleton Tells Fans The Key To Her 'Perfect' Look Is Just Makeup

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since she was presented as Prince William's future wife, the media has waxed on about the Duchess of Cambridge's beauty. (The voluminous hair! That dazzling smile! That perfect skin!)

But according to some of her fans, Kate Middleton doesn't think she's all that.

As reported by Hello!, the duchess, who is currently on a royal tour of Poland and Germany with William and their two children, was greeted by well-wishers who complimented her on her beauty.

Kate Middleton at the Courtyard of the Presidential Palace on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland. William and Middleton, from the United Kingdom are visiting Warsaw and Gdansk. (Photo by Getty Images Poland/Karol Serewis)

Magda Mordaka, a 21-year-old student, told Hello!, "We are fans of the British monarchy. We have a Facebook group. We love her style and her contact with people.

"We were telling her that she is beautiful and perfect, but she said it's not true — it's just the makeup." (And that's where we're going to have to disagree.)

For her first day in Poland, the duchess wore a white Alexander McQueen peplum dress, a red clutch and her favourite pair of beige shoes — not to mention her gorgeous shorter hairstyle!

Naturally, her makeup was on point. Kate went with her go-to look of heavy eyeliner, rouged cheeks, and soft pink lips.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Orangeryeduring an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Later that day, she followed up with a white cocktail dress by Polish designer Gosia Baczyńska and styled her hair back into a low bun.

And while we know the duchess looks gorgeous with or without makeup, she does have several must-have products in her beauty bag including rosehip oil, eyeshadow, and skin gel.

The secret to her flawless complexion, however, isn't just a result of makeup.

According to her makeup artist Arabella Preston, the 35-year-old uses a washcloth (or a flannel), which Preston explains (via the Cut) is "an essential part to making sure you wash your face cleanly."

"More gentle than any motorized cleanser brush, the right flannel will allow you to cleanly wipe makeup and dirt from your skin and gently exfoliate," The Cut reports.