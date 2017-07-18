Melanie Mark, MLA for Vancouver-Mt Pleasant, speaks with media after becoming the first First Nations woman to serve in the legislature in Victoria on Feb. 17, 2016.

VICTORIA — British Columbia's New Democrat Premier John Horgan was sworn in on Tuesday.

He announced that his cabinet is the first in B.C. to achieve gender parity, with 10 women in cabinet and one named as minister of state.

The cabinet also includes an Indigenous woman for the first time, with Melanie Mark named minister of advanced education, skills and training. In 2016, Mark became the first woman from a First Nation to serve as an MLA.

The province will also have a Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions for the first time.

Here is a complete list of the new government's cabinet ministers:

Carole James: finance and deputy premier

Mike Farnworth: public safety and solicitor general

Adrian Dix: health

David Eby: attorney general

Melanie Mark: advanced education, skills and training

Lana Popham: agriculture

Katrine Conroy: children and family development

Jinny Sims: citizens' services

Rob Fleming: education

Michelle Mungall: energy, mines and petroleum resources

George Heyman: environment and climate change strategy

Doug Donaldson: forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development

Scott Fraser: indigenous relations and reconciliation

Bruce Ralston: jobs, trade and technology

Harry Bains: labour

Judy Darcy: mental health and addictions

Selina Robinson: municipal affairs and housing

Shane Simpson: social development and poverty reduction

Lisa Beare: tourism, arts and culture

Claire Trevena: transportation and infrastructure

George Chow: minister of state for trade

Katrina Chen: minister of state for child care

Jennifer Rice: parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness

Mable Elmore: parliamentary secretary for poverty reduction

Anne Kang: parliamentary secretary for seniors

Ravi Kahlon: parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism

Rick Glumac: parliamentary secretary for technology

Bowinn Ma: parliamentary secretary for Translink

With files from Emma Paling

