VICTORIA — British Columbia's New Democrat Premier John Horgan was sworn in on Tuesday.
He announced that his cabinet is the first in B.C. to achieve gender parity, with 10 women in cabinet and one named as minister of state.
The cabinet also includes an Indigenous woman for the first time, with Melanie Mark named minister of advanced education, skills and training. In 2016, Mark became the first woman from a First Nation to serve as an MLA.
The province will also have a Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions for the first time.
Here is a complete list of the new government's cabinet ministers:
- Carole James: finance and deputy premier
- Mike Farnworth: public safety and solicitor general
- Adrian Dix: health
- David Eby: attorney general
- Melanie Mark: advanced education, skills and training
- Lana Popham: agriculture
- Katrine Conroy: children and family development
- Jinny Sims: citizens' services
- Rob Fleming: education
- Michelle Mungall: energy, mines and petroleum resources
- George Heyman: environment and climate change strategy
- Doug Donaldson: forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development
- Scott Fraser: indigenous relations and reconciliation
- Bruce Ralston: jobs, trade and technology
- Harry Bains: labour
- Judy Darcy: mental health and addictions
- Selina Robinson: municipal affairs and housing
- Shane Simpson: social development and poverty reduction
- Lisa Beare: tourism, arts and culture
- Claire Trevena: transportation and infrastructure
- George Chow: minister of state for trade
- Katrina Chen: minister of state for child care
- Jennifer Rice: parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness
- Mable Elmore: parliamentary secretary for poverty reduction
- Anne Kang: parliamentary secretary for seniors
- Ravi Kahlon: parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism
- Rick Glumac: parliamentary secretary for technology
- Bowinn Ma: parliamentary secretary for Translink
With files from Emma Paling
