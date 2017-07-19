Celine Dion's 6-Year-Old Twins Look So Much Like Her And René Angélil

ADVERTISEMENT

In case you haven't noticed, Celine Dion is a cool mom.

Not only does she have kickass style (no one else can rock socks with sandals quite like her), but she also treats her boys to yearly trips to Disneyland and knows that life is all about balance (like eating a hot dog in a Versace dress).

So when the Canadian songstress took her six-year-old twins out on the town while in Paris this week, we weren't surprised. We were, however, surprised to see her boys, Nelson and Eddy, looking all grown up!

The boys were dressed casual-cool as they stopped to pose for photographers with their famous mom.

Although the twins are fraternal, they have always looked pretty identical to us. But now that they're older, we can see that Nelson (left) is looking more and more like mom, while Eddy (right) looks like his papa, the late René Angélil.

Dion has been enjoying her time in Paris this summer. Not only has she been spending time with her kids in the City of Love, but she's also posed for a number of high-fashion photo shoots, including a stunning nude photo for Vogue.

The 49-year-old mom always includes her kids in everything she does. Last month, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared photos from her European tour revealing snaps of her three children — 16-year-old René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson — displayed proudly behind her while she performed.

"Music is a family affair," she wrote. "So proud that my boys are in on the action!"

Since Dion's husband Angélil passed away last year, the singer has been adamant that her kids come first.

"What makes me most proud is to be a mother," she told Extra earlier this year. "I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up."