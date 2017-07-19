All Sections
    • STYLE

    Blogger Doesn’t Understand How Her Makeup Challenge Is Blackface

    Naturally, the internet is enraged.

    07/19/2017 11:56 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Take a look at this photo and tell us what's wrong with it:

    If you said blackface, then you're absolutely right.

    Unfortunately for the beauty bloggers in the image, this concept went completely over their heads when they created "the chocolate challenge."

    In a now-deleted Instagram post, Vika Shapel announced that she was starting a new beauty trend where she and a friend would transform their "pasty pale" skin into "deep chocolate skin tones."

    Naturally, this sparked immediate outrage on Twitter, with many people calling out the beauty bloggers for promoting blackface and racism.

    Oddly, some people didn't understand what was so offensive about Shapel's makeup challenge.

    To be clear, blackface is the use of makeup by non-black people to resemble black people. In the past, the use of blackface has sparked a number of controversies in the fashion industry. The most recent was last month when Kim Kardashian's promo photo for her new beauty line showed her with a much darker skin tone.

    As other users clearly pointed out, Shapel and her friend also purposely changed the darker half of their faces to reflect common features of the black community. This included changing their eye colours from blue to brown and wearing their hair in tight curls.

    Many felt these changes to their appearance was a mockery of those with darker skin tones.

    Shapel recently spoke to Yahoo about the controversy claiming she "wasn't aware of the whole blackface concept."

    "I simply wanted to see how I looked in a deeper skin tone," Shapel told the site. "I would like to apologize to people that were hurt or offended by my post, and it won't happen again."

    Unfortunately, many people who were offended aren't buying Shapel's excuse.

    Outside of fashion, blackface has also made news in other respects. Back in May, for instance, a student who dressed up in blackface as tennis pro Serena Williams sparked serious backlash.

    So for Shapel to say she wasn't aware of the concept of blackface is questionable. Girl better wise up!

