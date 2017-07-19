ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at this photo and tell us what's wrong with it:

So @vika97662612 decided to post this picture which is clearly blackface & she decided to call it "the chocolate challenge" pic.twitter.com/O4NutrEtTH — Arnell (@arnellarmon) July 9, 2017

If you said blackface, then you're absolutely right.

Unfortunately for the beauty bloggers in the image, this concept went completely over their heads when they created "the chocolate challenge."

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Vika Shapel announced that she was starting a new beauty trend where she and a friend would transform their "pasty pale" skin into "deep chocolate skin tones."

Naturally, this sparked immediate outrage on Twitter, with many people calling out the beauty bloggers for promoting blackface and racism.

"The Chocolate Challenge" is a funny way to spell blackface pic.twitter.com/NcqRfQ26xC — LK (@_w0rmboy) July 10, 2017

The chocolate challenge. It's not "diversity", or a "bit of fun", or "playing with makeup". It's 100% blackface and it's 100% racist. NO https://t.co/MSRFptC4Ai — Laila (@tapeparade) July 9, 2017

This is blackface at it's finest. Doing something stupid and calling it a "challenge" doesn't make it ok! — Faye☽ (@CultureEighteen) July 9, 2017

Have no part in this except to 100% reject it and it's vile racist undertones — country girl @ heart (@countrymuso) July 17, 2017

Oddly, some people didn't understand what was so offensive about Shapel's makeup challenge.

How is it racist? That word has a definition. I agree it's in poor taste..but "blackface" or racist..no. — Richard (@RichardinJaxFl) July 14, 2017

To be clear, blackface is the use of makeup by non-black people to resemble black people. In the past, the use of blackface has sparked a number of controversies in the fashion industry. The most recent was last month when Kim Kardashian's promo photo for her new beauty line showed her with a much darker skin tone.

As other users clearly pointed out, Shapel and her friend also purposely changed the darker half of their faces to reflect common features of the black community. This included changing their eye colours from blue to brown and wearing their hair in tight curls.

Many felt these changes to their appearance was a mockery of those with darker skin tones.

Why?! What do I have to do to convince people that my skin tone is not a trend/a mask/a makeup challenge/ a new concept for entertainment?! — • A R I E L L E • (@ArielleMonai) July 9, 2017

Shapel recently spoke to Yahoo about the controversy claiming she "wasn't aware of the whole blackface concept."

"I simply wanted to see how I looked in a deeper skin tone," Shapel told the site. "I would like to apologize to people that were hurt or offended by my post, and it won't happen again."

Unfortunately, many people who were offended aren't buying Shapel's excuse.

I believe she did it to intentionally start some commotion. It's 2017. NO ONE is that oblivious esp with all current issues surrounding race — N (@jourNYblog) July 9, 2017

She knew better. Ignorance is not an excuse. — Miranda Dotson (@anxietyhamster) July 9, 2017

Outside of fashion, blackface has also made news in other respects. Back in May, for instance, a student who dressed up in blackface as tennis pro Serena Williams sparked serious backlash.

So for Shapel to say she wasn't aware of the concept of blackface is questionable. Girl better wise up!