The Francoeur family says they found a catheter in a tub of this ice cream.

Members of a Quebec family have to be monitored for HIV after they found a catheter in a container of ice cream.

The Francoeur family had gathered for dinner Sunday night in Trois-Rivières when they scooped into some Coaticook ice cream, La Presse reported.

But one man bit into an unwelcome surprise in his dessert — an intravenous catheter.

The frozen treat was also eaten by two others, according to La Presse.

Un cathéter d'une seringue trouvé dans un contenant de crème glacée Coaticook https://t.co/WeLA0pjOc7 — Patrick White (@PatWhite70) July 17, 2017

"Nobody knew what to say at the time. There was something brown on the needle, but we did not know if it was blood or caramel," said Carole-Anne Christofferson, who ate the dessert.

She told TVA Nouvelles the catheter was about the size of the pecans in the ice cream, which was chocolate pecan flavour.

The three people who consumed the ice cream were given preventative HIV and hepatitis A, B and C treatments, the broadcaster reported.

They'll also have to be tested monthly for the next six months.

Family could sue over incident

The family made a formal complaint to ice cream maker La Laiterie Coaticook, according to TVA Nouvelles.

Radio-Canada reports they also haven't ruled out suing the company over the incident.

Coaticook told the broadcaster it launched an investigation looking into the matter, and explained how this is the first time they've received such a complaint.

Owner Jean Provencher said that he's baffled as to how the catheter got there. He said Coaticook is vigilant about food controls.

"I cannot even say it's a human error, it's just not normal that it's there."

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency was scheduled to visit on Tuesday.

