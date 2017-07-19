Marissa Shen, 13, Found Dead In Burnaby, B.C. Park

ADVERTISEMENT

BURNABY, B.C. — Police say they are investigating a potential homicide after the body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a wooded area of a popular park in Burnaby, B.C.

Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team said Marissa Shen's family contacted RCMP late Tuesday night, reporting the teen missing.

Shen's body was found early Wednesday morning in some brush on the southeast side of Central Park.

The scene suggested the teen may have been the victim of a homicide, Foster told a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"It's still early in the investigation. Right now, this death is a suspicious death,'' she said.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine what caused Shen's death.

The teen was last spotted at her family's home near the crime scene around 1 p.m., and Shen wasn't in distress when she was last contacted by phone at 5 p.m., Foster said.

Police are asking anyone who saw Shen between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m., or anyone who witnessed suspicious circumstances in the park to call investigators.

"We understand there will be many questions, but until we know more and can provide more updates, we ask that the public remain vigilant,'' Foster said.

"This is an opportunity to remind your kids, and all members of your family, in fact, about the importance of personal safety and to not take it for granted.''

RCMP said the current risk to the public is unknown because details in the case are minimal.

