Ramla Tyrow's Message To Immigrant Mom At Grad Is The Meaning Of Gratitude

Across the world, every parent wants what's best for their children. For some parents, that can be a little more difficult to attain — like fleeing a war-torn country, setting up in a foreign land, and encouraging your child to be the first in their family to get a post-secondary degree.

And it was all these thoughts and more that were going through U.K. grad Ramla Tyrow's head as she donned her cap and gown at her Middlesex University graduation last week.

In a heartening tweet showing a video of her embracing her mother, Tyrow, 21, wrote, "Mama you ran from a civil war so I could be safe & get the education you didn't. Today you cried when you saw me in my robe. Did it for you."

Mama you ran from a civil war so I could be safe & get the education you didn't. Today you cried when you saw me in my robe. Did it for you😢 pic.twitter.com/BKva3yUbTG — Ramla Tyrow ✨ (@Ramla_Ty) July 13, 2017

According to the BBC, Tyrow's family moved to the U.K. from Somalia in 1999, and she is the first in her mother's family to get a university degree.

Tyrow, who received a BSc in Psychology and Counselling, is currently part of the London-based debate show BKChat, and plans to continue working there for the time being, reports Buzzfeed.

This year has been filled with stories of first-generation graduates taking a moment to recognize their parents' sacrifices to get them to where they are today.

We did it 💖💖💖 A post shared by Mariana Gonzalez (@yoatlxochitl) on May 19, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

No matter how many of them we see, we can't help but be struck by the power of parenthood every time, and the amazing things support can bring about.

Congratulations grads!

