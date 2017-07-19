Ramla Tyrow's Message To Immigrant Mom At Grad Is The Meaning Of Gratitude

Across the world, every parent wants what's best for their children. For some parents, that can be a little more difficult to attain — like fleeing a war-torn country, setting up in a foreign land, and encouraging your child to be the first in their family to get a post-secondary degree.
And it was all these thoughts and more that were going through U.K. grad Ramla Tyrow's head as she donned her cap and gown at her Middlesex University graduation last week.
In a heartening tweet showing a video of her embracing her mother, Tyrow, 21, wrote, "Mama you ran from a civil war so I could be safe & get the education you didn't. Today you cried when you saw me in my robe. Did it for you."
Mama you ran from a civil war so I could be safe & get the education you didn't. Today you cried when you saw me in my robe. Did it for you😢 pic.twitter.com/BKva3yUbTG— Ramla Tyrow ✨ (@Ramla_Ty) July 13, 2017
According to the BBC, Tyrow's family moved to the U.K. from Somalia in 1999, and she is the first in her mother's family to get a university degree.
Tyrow, who received a BSc in Psychology and Counselling, is currently part of the London-based debate show BKChat, and plans to continue working there for the time being, reports Buzzfeed.
BSc Psychology & Counselling. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/300uNLHj1P— Ramla Tyrow ✨ (@Ramla_Ty) July 14, 2017
This year has been filled with stories of first-generation graduates taking a moment to recognize their parents' sacrifices to get them to where they are today.
@liza_pena13 needs a very public & huge thank you for the amazing work that she did on my cap!❤️ What I asked for pales in comparison to what she created. Means even more that as a Junior in high school she is working extremely hard being a badass little mujer going the extra mile in everything she does and still making the time to do this for me. So lucky to have someone as talented, intelligent & hardworking as family and as a friend💕&& She keeps me young and hip lol 😂 👵Can't wait til were planning your cap Liza! 😁#classof2017 #latinxgradcaps #latinxgrads #graduation
No matter how many of them we see, we can't help but be struck by the power of parenthood every time, and the amazing things support can bring about.
Congratulations grads!
Also on HuffPost: