    LIVING

    There's Something Seriously Off With This Wax Figure Of Beyonce

    Fans are accusing the museum of whitewashing the star.

    07/20/2017 13:10 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    If you're going to make a wax figure of Beyoncé, it better be flawless.

    The replica of Queen Bey at Madame Tussauds was recently moved to the company's New York City museum and fans were far from impressed with the waxwork. Not only was the internet shocked that the figure looked nothing like the singer, but they also accused Madame Tussauds of whitewashing Bey, whose skin tone appears far lighter than normal.

    Take a look for yourself:

    Many Twitter users noted that the statue looked more like Lindsay Lohan, Shakira and even Britney Spears than it did Beyoncé.

    And others were seriously outraged by the fair skin Madame Tussauds gave her.

    One Twitter user also commented, "I think this is the most disgusting, disrespectful wax figure of Beyoncé ever."

    In response, Madame Tussauds New York issued a statement on Wednesday blaming bad lighting for the whitewashing.

    Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.

    "Our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted," the statement read. "Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage."

    Despite this, a few Twitter users pointed out that the company has always had difficulty replicating Beyoncé's flawless form and features.

    This isn't the first time Madame Tussauds has made some eyebrow-raising wax figures. Earlier this year, the company unveiled a statue of Canada's own Ryan Gosling in their Berlin, Germany museum, and the result was surprisingly creepy.

    Tristar Media via Getty Images
    Ryan Gosling's wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)

    We guess replicating perfection isn't as easy as we thought.

