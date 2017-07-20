ADVERTISEMENT

Why did they even try?

The CN Tower may not have received the response it wanted Tuesday when it unveiled its new mascot: a walking version of the tower.

The Toronto tourist attraction's new ambassador wears a long, grey structured tunic and a tiny model of the structure on its head.

For those expecting at least a smidgen of creativity, the mascot was quite a letdown.

There's a 100% chance the new CN Tower mascot is the first idea that they came up with pic.twitter.com/5IKq6zFdqh — Stats Canada (@stats_canada) July 19, 2017

Others did not like it one bit, calling it "tacky," "foolish" and "a joke, right?"

"Wow never seen a tampon without the packaging," wrote one person.

But this is not the first time someone has donned a tower costume, as Twitter users pointed out.

Meet the Space Needle's 90s mascot: Sneedle pic.twitter.com/tiqJpPzayD — Ride Theory (@ridetheory) July 19, 2017

And architect William Van Alen dressed as the Chrysler Building in 1931. pic.twitter.com/zLvGmcjfSt — Ride Theory (@ridetheory) July 19, 2017

But the novelty of a bipedal tower may actually be good for promotion.

Actor Kal Penn shared a picture from a recent visit with the tiny tower on Instagram, prompting a reference to the stoner he plays in the Harold and Kumar movie series, Kumar Patel.

A post shared by Kal Penn (@kalpenn) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

"This reminds me of the scene where Kumar had a fantasy about the bag of weed," wrote one commenter on Penn's post.

Then another person just had to make a most unfortunate comparison.

"Anybody notice how this mascot resemble a kkk costume? Please consider another options before this is going further," they wrote.

And despite a HuffPost Canada editor's comment the designer(s) probably wanted to avoid anything that looked phallic, they clearly didn't go far enough.

It looks like when you take the veiny rubber phallus attachment of a vibrator and are left with the electronic remains. — Sara Kay Bee (@MsPattenbottom) July 19, 2017

But before people got too upset, Toronto-based radio station KiSS 92.5 reminded us what the tower's very first mascot looked like.

BTW, this was the CN Tower's original mascot. A clown on stilts named Diego 😨😨 pic.twitter.com/uSpd5QIxU6 — KiSS 92.5 (@KiSS925) July 19, 2017

The tiny tower is slightly less nightmare inducing, right?

