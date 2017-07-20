All Sections
    • NEWS

    CN Tower's New Mascot Is Frightening People, And Boring Them

    Really, peeps? Really?

    07/20/2017 15:42 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Why did they even try?

    The CN Tower may not have received the response it wanted Tuesday when it unveiled its new mascot: a walking version of the tower.

    The Toronto tourist attraction's new ambassador wears a long, grey structured tunic and a tiny model of the structure on its head.

    For those expecting at least a smidgen of creativity, the mascot was quite a letdown.

    Others did not like it one bit, calling it "tacky," "foolish" and "a joke, right?"

    "Wow never seen a tampon without the packaging," wrote one person.

    But this is not the first time someone has donned a tower costume, as Twitter users pointed out.

    But the novelty of a bipedal tower may actually be good for promotion.

    Actor Kal Penn shared a picture from a recent visit with the tiny tower on Instagram, prompting a reference to the stoner he plays in the Harold and Kumar movie series, Kumar Patel.

    A post shared by Kal Penn (@kalpenn) on

    "This reminds me of the scene where Kumar had a fantasy about the bag of weed," wrote one commenter on Penn's post.

    Then another person just had to make a most unfortunate comparison.

    "Anybody notice how this mascot resemble a kkk costume? Please consider another options before this is going further," they wrote.

    And despite a HuffPost Canada editor's comment the designer(s) probably wanted to avoid anything that looked phallic, they clearly didn't go far enough.

    But before people got too upset, Toronto-based radio station KiSS 92.5 reminded us what the tower's very first mascot looked like.

    The tiny tower is slightly less nightmare inducing, right?

