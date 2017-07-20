All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS

    Facebook May Soon Charge To Read News Articles

    The current plan is to require payment after 10 from a publisher.

    07/20/2017 13:45 EDT | Updated 14 minutes ago
    • Associated Press via CP
    Elise Amendola/The Associated Press via CP
    This Monday, June 19, 2017, photo shows Facebook launched on an iPhone, in North Andover, Mass.

    NEW YORK — Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.

    Facebook's head of news partnerships, Campbell Brown, says the current plan is to require payments after reading 10 articles from a publisher through Facebook. Brown said at a conference in New York Tuesday that news organizations have been calling for subscription capabilities.

    Facebook confirmed Brown's remarks, which were reported by the business website The Street.

    In a separate statement, Brown says Facebook is in early talks with publishers on "how we might better support subscription business models."

    Last week, news publishers said they are seeking permission from Congress for the right to negotiate jointly with Google and Facebook on ads and other issues.

    Also on HuffPost:

    10 Types Of Facebook Friends

    MORE:Businesscampbell brownfacebookfacebook articlesnews articles