B.C. Police Confirm Marrisa Shen's Death Was Homicide

ADVERTISEMENT

SURREY, B.C. — RCMP have confirmed the death of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia's Lower Mainland is a homicide.

The body of Marrisa Shen was found in Burnaby's Central Park early Wednesday morning, less than three hours after her family reported her missing to police.

Cpl. Meghan Foster said Thursday that it's unclear if Shen was a targeted victim or if the death was the result of a random act.

She said police are still working to determine a suspect or motive and the risk to the public is unknown.

A photo of Marrisa Shen, 13, is displayed during an RCMP news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday.

"We are still in the crucial stages of evidence gathering and are conducting a wide-spread area canvas,'' Foster said at a news conference. "No stone will be left unturned.''

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released several seconds of surveillance footage of Shen wearing a dark T-shirt, shorts and running shoes as she walked into a building a few blocks away from the park Tuesday afternoon.

No stone will be left unturned. Cpl. Meghan Foster

Foster said the girl was believed to be wearing the same clothing when she was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday and didn't appear to be distressed at the time.

She said many tips have come in from the public, but investigators are asking anyone who remembers seeing the girl between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. to contact police.

"If they saw her after 6 o'clock we need them to call us so we can put the puzzle pieces of our investigation together and find those responsible,'' she said.

Shen would have started high school this fall

Shen had been on summer break, waiting to start high school this fall. Foster said her family is devastated by her sudden death.

"Miss Shen was a good kid and she's missed dearly by her family right now. They're in the initial stages of grieving,'' Foster said.

Also On HuffPost: