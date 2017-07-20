Next U.S. Ambassador To Canada Vows To Strengthen Relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — President Donald Trump's choice to serve as the next ambassador to Canada said she will work hard to maintain — and improve — the strong economic relationship between both countries during her time in Ottawa.

"I will work tirelessly to further enhance our strong economic partnership — the most extensive and integrated economic relationship of any two nations in the world," Kelly Knight Craft said Thursday during her Senate confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C.

"I believe we can do better," she added.

I will work tirelessly to further enhance our strong economic partnership Kelly Knight Craft

"If confirmed, I will seek new opportunities to foster further growth to create more jobs for both countries, while promoting free and fair trade to ensure that American businesses and workers can compete on a level playing field."

The Trump administration wants to have its ambassador in Canada quickly, since negotiations for the new North American Free Trade Agreement are set to begin next month.

Knight Craft did not divulge many other details about the role she expects to play in the NAFTA talks, except to say that she will work closely with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on advancing American priorities on the file.

Later on, when asked to share her plans for promoting U.S. exports to Canada, Knight Craft mentioned softwood lumber, dairy and poultry as areas where she would direct some of her efforts.

Otherwise, Knight Craft, who shared the stage with other, more high-profile nominees at the U.S. Senate foreign relations committee including Trump's picks for NATO and the United Kingdom, faced few questions, with two of them about years-old results of college basketball games in her home state of Kentucky.

Kelly Knight Craft testifies during her confirmation hearing to be U.S. ambassador to Canada on Thursday in Washington.

Knight Craft, who would be the first woman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Canada, said she would also work to advance shared goals on energy security, which she mentioned is linked to the environment.

"I will also work to advance our shared environmental goals, stewardship of our common watersheds, land mass, wildlife, farm life and the air we breath, from coast to coast to coast, as the Canadians say," she said.

Knight Craft said she also valued the partnership Canada has with the U.S. in Norad and NATO.

"The United States is fortunate to have a neighbour that shares a strong commitment to democratic values and works tirelessly to promote peace, prosperity and human rights around the world," she said.

Knight Craft is a well-connected political donor and philanthropist who is married to a prominent coal magnate.

The U.S. ambassador post in Canada has been vacant since former envoy Bruce Heyman stepped down after Trump's election.

Also on HuffPost: