O.J. Simpson Granted Parole After Successful Nevada Hearing

LOVELOCK, Nev. — O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.

A Nevada parole board decided Thursday that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star will be released in October after serving his minimum term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson responded emotionally, saying, "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Four parole commissioners in Carson City questioned Simpson by videoconference from the Lovelock Correctional Center in rural Nevada. He has been held there since he was convicted in 2008.

Simpson made his case in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America's enduring fascination with the former football star.

O.J. Simpson arrives for his parole hearing in at Lovelock Correctional Centre in Nevada on Thursday.

The Hall of Fame athlete's chances of success were considered good leading up to the hearing, given similar cases and Simpson's model behaviour behind bars. His defenders have argued, too, that his sentence was out of proportion to the crime and that he was being punished for the two murders he was acquitted of during his 1995 "Trial of the Century" in Los Angeles, the stabbings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Several major TV networks and cable channels — including CBC, ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox, MSNBC and ESPN — carried the proceedings live, just as some of them did two decades ago during the Ford Bronco chase that ended in Simpson's arrest, and again when the jury in the murder case came back with its verdict.

A grey-haired Simpson argued that he has stayed out of trouble, coaches in the prison gym and counsels fellow inmates.

An electrifying running back dubbed "The Juice," Simpson won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's best college football player in 1968 and went on to become one of the NFL's all-time greats.

The handsome and charismatic athlete was also a "Monday Night Football" commentator, sprinted through airports in Hertz rental-car commercials and built a Hollywood career with roles in the "Naked Gun" comedies and other movies.

O.J. Simpson smiles as he sits with his attorney, Patricia Palm in Clark County District Court during his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas on May 13, 2013.

All of that came crashing down with his arrest in the 1994 slayings and his trial, a gavel-to-gavel live-TV sensation that transfixed viewers with its testimony about the bloody glove that didn't fit and stirred furious debate over racist police, celebrity justice and cameras in the courtroom.

Last year, the case proved to be compelling TV all over again with the ESPN documentary "O.J.: Made in America" and the award-winning FX miniseries "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

In 1997, Simpson was found liable in civil court for the two killings and ordered to pay $33.5 million to survivors, including his children and the Goldman family.

Then a decade later, he and five accomplices — two with guns — stormed a hotel room and seized photos, plaques and signed balls, some of which never belonged to Simpson, from two sports memorabilia dealers.

O.J. Simpson appears in court in his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on October 1, 2008 in Las Vegas.

Simpson was convicted in 2008, and the long prison sentence brought a measure of satisfaction to some of those who thought he got away with murder.

One of the dealers robbed, Bruce Fromong, attended the hearing, and said he and Simpson had made amends. He was in favour of release.

A Goldman family spokesman said Goldman's father and sister, Fred and Kim, feel apprehensive about "how this will change their lives again should Simpson be released.''