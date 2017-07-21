ADVERTISEMENT

Let's be honest, #hairgoals in the summer is just trying to keep your strands from degrading into a flat, sweaty mess.

We've all been victims of an especially humid day, slaving away with a curling iron only to have the muggy air knock the wind out of our bouncy, voluminous 'do.

It's just one of the beauty struggles that comes with heat and it's a good problem to have. Relative to wind burn and other harsh winter-related beauty woes, we're not complaining.

Luckily, there are products available to combat this pesky summer problem and the options are plentiful. Whether you're looking to fix-up your post-workout hair or revive it after a day of fun in the sun, you'll want to give these products a try.

Take preventative measures before you head out into the humidity with Oribe's Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray. Spritz onto styled hair for all day protection from that dreaded frizz outbreak.

This cult favourite is beloved for a reason. Batiste's dry shampoo never fails to bump up limp locks for a freshly blown-out look. For best results, ensure you're using dry shampoo correctly — these tips from Good Housekeeping are a huge help.

If you don't want to go the dry shampoo route, transform flat hair into dreamy beach waves with a salt spray. Flip your hair over and spray in this coconut scented mist from Herbivore. You can use this aloe-infused hair mist on your skin as well to soothe and moisturize.

Dry shampoo isn't the only quick fix for deflated hair. Volumizing mists like this one by Alterna Haircare will give you a much-needed boost. Start by spritzing the product into your roots and follow up with a brief blow dry session.

Sometimes the solution to your sweaty flat hair is as simple as a quick blow dry. Always invest in quality hair tools that are capable of smoothing down your hair shaft — look for the words "ionic" and "ceramic," as these can help with frizz particularly, notes Glamour.

For some people, products simply weigh your hair down. These brush liners are a great alternative for dry shampoos or texturizing products. Slip them over the bristles and start brushing. The sheets absorb dirt, oil and lingering hair products that leave your strands feeling fresh and clean.

Selecting the right dry shampoo can be a lesson in trial and error. Most dry shampoos contain aluminum starch and talc, which often leaves hair feeling chalky. Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo doesn't contain either. Instead, it relies on rice starch to clean your hair up in a pinch.

You can touch up your hair throughout the day with this this compact volumizer from Shu Uemera. The brush applicator is small enough to throw in your purse and was designed to allow optimal control of how much product is released. It also plays double duty as a volumizing agent and dry shampoo.