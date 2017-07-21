ADVERTISEMENT

Fans around the world are mourning the loss of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who was found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide.

Many of the musician's friends, colleagues, and peers took to Twitter to share their grief, including Linkin Park singer Mike Shinoda.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

The 41-year-old singer, who is survived by six children, had previously spoken publicly about his addictions to drug and alcohol, as well as wanting to take his own life after being a victim of child abuse.

In a 2016 interview with TeamRock.com, Bennington detailed his substance abuse, saying that at one point he was "on 11 hits of acid a day."

"In 2006, I had a choice between stopping drinking or dying. I did some counselling with the guys and they really opened up and told me how they felt," he said. "I had no idea that I had been such a nightmare. I knew that I had a drinking problem, a drug problem and that parts of my personal life were crazy but I didn't realize how much that was affecting the people around me until I got a good dose of 'Here's-what-you're-really-like.' It was a shock. They said that I was two people – Chester and then that fucking guy. I didn't want to be that guy."

Musician Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park visits Music Choice at Music Choice Studios on February 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Bennington also wasn't shy about talking about his mental health demons. In 2015, he opened up to Rock Sound about some of the dark periods in his life.

"I literally hated life and I was like, 'I don't want to have feelings. I want to be a sociopath. I don't want to do anything. I don't want to care what other people feel like. I want to feel nothing,'" he said.

Now that they know the tragic circumstances of his death, fans are opening up about how Bennington and Linkin Park got them through their dark times.

"A Thousand Suns" got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. #RIP_Chester_Bennington #linkinpark 😢 — Amit roy (@royamitroy031) July 21, 2017

Songs like "Leave Out All the Rest" and "Shadow of the Day" got me through tough times. Rest in peace Chester, you'll be in heart forever. — Mayank (@StraightAtHim) July 20, 2017

The song "Numb" got me through so much in high school. Thank you, Chester. Hope the stars welcome you home with so much love tonight. — Nikita Gill (@nktgill) July 20, 2017

Chester Bennington's voice was the only thing that got me through my worst times. It got me through from being a wrist slasher to a believer — Rebellia (@combatbooty) July 21, 2017

I'm broken up over Chester Bennington's death. Linkin Park got me through my 1st round of depression and I will be forever greatful for that — messchelle (@mountaingirlunr) July 21, 2017

Even director Joss Whedon shared how the band helped him.

"A Thousand Suns" got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. Thank you and RIP Chester Bennington, wish you were here — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 20, 2017

Other fans opened up about how the band, whose hits included "Numb," "In The End," and "Crawling," inspired them.

#RIPChesterBennington I grew up listening to @linkinpark always been a huge musical inspiration for me. pic.twitter.com/DBCdiJvDLs — Julian Camarena (@juliancamarena) July 20, 2017

#RIPChesterBennington you made some incredible music and inspired so many with that voice, myself included😔 I hope you find peace and light❤ — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) July 21, 2017

Others encouraged people to talk to someone if they were feeling depressed or suicidal.

If you're going through depression, anxiety or any other mental issues remember you're not alone. #RIPChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/CBcO531GWY — kaushal bhatt (@iamkaushalbhatt) July 21, 2017

The MenTalkHealthUK Twitter page noted that we need to talk about men's mental health in particular.

We need to do more. We need to talk more. Men need to be able to talk about their mental health. We need to listen. #RIPChesterBennington — MenTalkHealth (@MenTalkHealthUK) July 21, 2017

Twitter user Curate_Zed shared this important message:

Depression affects everybody let's be kind to one another #RIPChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/oxLHEnwUAc — Curate_Zed| ADAMS (@Curate_Zed) July 21, 2017

If you or someone you know is affected by depression and/or thoughts of suicide, please reach out to a doctor. Click here for more resources in Canada.