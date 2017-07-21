All Sections
    Linkin Park Fans Are Sharing How Chester Bennington's Music Got Them Through Difficult Times

    Finding healing through the pain.

    07/21/2017 10:39 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago

    Fans around the world are mourning the loss of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who was found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide.

    Many of the musician's friends, colleagues, and peers took to Twitter to share their grief, including Linkin Park singer Mike Shinoda.

    The 41-year-old singer, who is survived by six children, had previously spoken publicly about his addictions to drug and alcohol, as well as wanting to take his own life after being a victim of child abuse.

    In a 2016 interview with TeamRock.com, Bennington detailed his substance abuse, saying that at one point he was "on 11 hits of acid a day."

    "In 2006, I had a choice between stopping drinking or dying. I did some counselling with the guys and they really opened up and told me how they felt," he said. "I had no idea that I had been such a nightmare. I knew that I had a drinking problem, a drug problem and that parts of my personal life were crazy but I didn't realize how much that was affecting the people around me until I got a good dose of 'Here's-what-you're-really-like.' It was a shock. They said that I was two people – Chester and then that fucking guy. I didn't want to be that guy."

    Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
    Musician Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park visits Music Choice at Music Choice Studios on February 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

    Bennington also wasn't shy about talking about his mental health demons. In 2015, he opened up to Rock Sound about some of the dark periods in his life.

    "I literally hated life and I was like, 'I don't want to have feelings. I want to be a sociopath. I don't want to do anything. I don't want to care what other people feel like. I want to feel nothing,'" he said.

    Now that they know the tragic circumstances of his death, fans are opening up about how Bennington and Linkin Park got them through their dark times.

    Even director Joss Whedon shared how the band helped him.

    Other fans opened up about how the band, whose hits included "Numb," "In The End," and "Crawling," inspired them.

    Others encouraged people to talk to someone if they were feeling depressed or suicidal.

    The MenTalkHealthUK Twitter page noted that we need to talk about men's mental health in particular.

    Twitter user Curate_Zed shared this important message:

    If you or someone you know is affected by depression and/or thoughts of suicide, please reach out to a doctor. Click here for more resources in Canada.

