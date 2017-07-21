All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS

    Sears Canada Liquidation Sales Begin At 54 Locations Nationwide

    The retailer hopes the sales can help it emerge from creditor protection.

    07/21/2017 09:54 EDT | Updated 36 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Shoppers walk past mannequins displayed at a Sears Canada store inside a mall in Toronto, Ontario, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Liquidation sales have begun at 54 Sears locations across the country.

    TORONTO — The liquidation sales at 54 Sears Canada Inc. locations began Friday, a process the company hopes will help it emerge from creditor protection later this year.

    The process includes 20 full-line, 15 Sears Home, 10 Outlet and nine Hometown locations in every province except Prince Edward Island.

    The sales are being run by a joint venture group including Hilco Global, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.

    The group says fixtures, furnishings and equipment in the closing stores are up for sale in addition to the merchandise.

    Sears Canada, which is operating under court protection from creditors, says discounts range between 20 to 50 per cent off.

    The retailer has announced plans to close 59 locations in all and cut about 2,900 jobs as part of its restructuring plan.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:BusinessNationalRetail