    • POLITICS

    Trudeau Asks Conservatives To Keep 'Domestic Squabbles' In Canada

    Opponents have gone on U.S. media to criticize Khadr deal.

    07/21/2017 14:04 EDT | Updated 47 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the National Governors Association Meeting in Providence, R.I. on July 14, 2017.

    SHELBURNE, N.S. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took aim at the cross-border Conservative campaign lambasting him for a generous federal payout to Omar Khadr, saying "domestic squabbles" should be left at home.

    Speaking at a summer camp in southwestern Nova Scotia today, Trudeau said domestic politics should stay within Canada's borders.

    He says he'll continue to work with opposition parties ahead of talks to rejig the North American Free Trade Agreement next month, but that Canadians expect domestic disputes won't derail those discussions.

    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Senior Liberals have accused Conservatives of fanning anti-Trudeau sentiment ahead of NAFTA negotiations, but Tory Leader Andrew Scheer has argued that the Grits are to blame for any American backlash over the Khadr payment.

    Trudeau says he understands if Canadians are frustrated by the settlement, but that the decision was taken to save Canadians money and to defend the basic rights and freedoms of all Canadians.

    He says the U.S. administration is focused on growing the economy and helping the middle class, not on political controversies in Canada.

