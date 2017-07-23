All Sections
    • LIVING

    Chance The Rapper's Hartford Show Ends With Over 90 Concertgoers Hospitalized

    Police say a lot were experiencing "severe intoxication."

    07/23/2017 09:58 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press

    HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.

    Authorities say many were taken to hospitals for excessive drinking.

    FilmMagic
    Chance The Rapper attends the 2017 BET Awards at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017.

    Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Saturday that officers made 50 underage drinking referrals Friday at Hot 93.7's Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre. Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.

    Police say the crowd was apparently made up of people in their late teens and early 20s. He says tailgating, partying and excessive alcohol consumption was "extremely prevalent."

    Foley says a large number of people hospitalized were underage attendees experiencing "severe intoxication."

    Other artists performing at the concert were Kyle, PnB Rock and ANoyd.

