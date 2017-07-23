ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Campbell isn't shy to tell people what she really thinks about U.S. President Donald Trump.

The former prime minister blasted Trump's team on Saturday for lying about its communication with Russia during the presidential campaign.

"In case you forget what pathological lying looks like!" Campbell wrote on Twitter. "Totally unconnected to any moral sense or conscience! The faces of deceit!"

In case you forget what pathological lying looks like! Totally unconnected to any moral sense or conscience! The faces of deceit! https://t.co/yEV5HhQkK2 — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) July 22, 2017

Attached was a video — including the President himself and two of his sons — denying that anyone from the Trump campaign had contact with Russian officials throughout the 2016 election.

I can't stop watching this pic.twitter.com/oRNbixkhd1 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 21, 2017

It's been revealed that Donald Trump Jr. and other team members had attended a meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have dirt on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. was informed the information came from the Russian government as part of an attempt to help his father win the presidency.

He and others close to Trump denied collusion with Russia at least 20 times after this meeting took place, The Guardian reports.

Former prime minister Kim Campbell waits with Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify before the House of Commons justice committee in Ottawa on Oct. 24, 2016.

Campbell, who was Canada's first female prime minister in 1993, says she considers Trump a threat to democracy.

"We are in great peril," Campbell told The Globe and Mail in an interview. "I am a passionate defender of democracy. And I was a Soviet specialist, and I'm watching resurgent authoritarianism supported by the ex-KGB officer who runs Russia."

She's also referred to the American president as a "self-celebrating sexual predator" and "a complete vandal who doesn't understand anything."

I do not owe it to people to have a frontal lobotomy. Kim Campbell

Campbell's tweets are regularly unfiltered. Examples include her response to Andrew Scheer's support of Brexit: "What an ass!" and on the suggestion Sarah Palin may be named U.S. ambassador to Canada: "Gag me with a spoon!"

Campbell has defended her commentary, saying that though she's a former prime minister, she deserves to share her opinion.

"I do not owe it to people to have a frontal lobotomy," she told the Globe.

Also On HuffPost: