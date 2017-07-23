ADVERTISEMENT

TORONTO — Police say witnesses are not co-operating with an investigation into a shooting at a backyard birthday party that left two men dead and a woman in hospital in serious condition.

Det. Rob North says police were called to the home in Toronto's east end at about 1 a.m. Sunday, where many of the 200 people attending the party were running from the scene.

Investigators say they understand many attendees fled for their safety and they're asking them to contact police.

Unclear who shooters were targeting

North says it's still too early to know whether the shooter or shooters were guests at the party, and it's not yet clear who the intended target was.

Police say two men — Rinaldo Cole, 33, and Dwayne Campbell, 30 — died at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since been upgraded to serious condition.

Investigators are also asking anyone with backyard surveillance video in the neighbourhood to submit it to police.

