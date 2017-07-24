A police car sits outside a subway station in Montreal on May 10, 2012.

MONTREAL — A newborn was listed in critical condition Monday after being delivered by emergency C-section shortly after its mother was stabbed multiple times in Montreal.

The 33-year-old mother is expected to survive, despite being found in her apartment with stab wounds to her upper and lower body, said police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant.

He said police were searching for the victim's 37-year-old partner, who fled the scene after he allegedly attacked her in the home in the Montreal North borough.

The suspect is the newborn's father and has two other children with the victim, said Brabant, who added he is known to police.

"At 2:30 a.m. there was screaming heard inside the apartment,'' he said. "From there, when officers arrived, they found the woman stabbed and didn't see the suspect.

"We're trying to figure out the cause and circumstances of what happened.''

Noella Bernier, a neighbour, said she heard knocking on her door and screaming early Monday.

"I opened my door, she was screaming,'' Bernier said. "I called 911. She was wounded and there was blood all over her. Blood on her stomach. She was pregnant, she told me she was in her last month.''

Brabant said the suspect is about 5-7 and weighs 63 kilograms.

He has shaved, black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his face.

A witness told police the man fled in a 2007, grey Mazda 3 vehicle with four doors.

"We are asking the public if they have information to call 911 and not to approach this man,'' Brabant said. "We consider him armed and dangerous.''

He said he didn't have further details on the baby or whether if it was a boy or a girl.

- With files from Cogeco Nouvelles