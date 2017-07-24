ADVERTISEMENT

It's not uncommon for parents to take their young kids into a pool change room with them, regardless of whether or not they're the same sex. Not only is it convenient, but it's also a lot safer.

Unfortunately, a public swimming pool in London, Ont. sparked outrage over the weekend when it banned children over the age of three from entering opposite-sex change rooms with their parents, the CBC reported. As an alternative, moms and dads were asked to seek out staff to escort their children if need be.

To say parents were not happy with the sign is an understatement. Many took to social media to criticize the ridiculousness of the London pool's new policy.

In just two days, the sign generated so much backlash that it caught the attention of local councillor Mo Salih, who then contacted the manager of aquatic services, according to CTV.

On Monday, Salih confirmed that the posters would be removed immediately. "The signs are going to be taken down," he said. "This was not a city policy, so it will not be enforced. This is the first time I've ever heard about this."

The City of London's policy is to allow children aged 12 and under to enter opposite-sex change rooms, which is the rule they will continue to enforce. The only reason the posters were put up in the first place was because the pool received comments from users complaining about "their comfort level with these situations."

Though parents are happy that the signs are being taken down, London Mayor Matt Brown says he will continue investigating the matter.

During a radio appearance on "The Craig Needles Show," Mayor Brown said: "It just doesn't strike me as reasonable to expect a three-year-old to go through a [change room] with someone who's not a family member. So I'm going to look into it today."