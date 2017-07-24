ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton isn't exactly a city you'll find on many travellers' bucket lists — it's more of a place people find themselves happily ending up in.

Just ask Michael Cook.

The new father bounced around Canadian cities before settling in Alberta's capital. But despite having a job and family in the city, he still feels like he's missing out on that special something Edmontonians hold close to their hearts.

And that's where "Like A Tourist" host Emily Anonuevo comes into play. Watch as they check out some of the city's fun spots in hopes of finding the missing connection for Mike.

What To See: Elk Island Park

Elk Island National Park, Improvement District No. 13

Ask anyone to name two of Alberta's national parks and they're likely to spit out "Jasper" and "Banff". But if you're looking for something a little different, it's worth checking out Elk Island National Park. Located less than an hour's drive away from Edmonton International Airport, this conservation area has played a role in saving the bison population from extinction.

What To Do: Be A Kid Again At The West Edmonton Mall

8882 170 St., Edmonton

There are malls and then there is the West Edmonton Mall. If shopping isn't your thing but you're looking for something to do indoors, WEM has plenty for kids and adults alike. Whether it's indoor ice skating during the winter and spring months or cooling off at the world's largest indoor wave pool, there's something worth checking out year-round.

Where To Eat: Kitchen By Brad

#101, 10130-105 St., Edmonton

If you're looking for a more upscale experience in Edmonton (or an all-cotton-candy diet isn't in the cards), check out Kitchen by Brad. Chef Brad Smoliak has cooked for the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada's Olympic athletes and perhaps even you.

Guests watch him cook the meal over three hours. It spans five courses with wine and bubbly included. Smoliak focuses on dishes using local ingredients as often as possible so if you're looking to taste Alberta, this is a good place to start.

