Ashley Graham Nails Aerial Yoga, Proves She’s Our Ultimate #FitnessGoals

Ashley Graham just proved she's the most majestic creature. The body-positive model took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her impressive aerial yoga skills.

In the snapshots, Graham is seen holding two different yoga poses as she hangs from silk ropes at New York's Rockit Aerials. Somehow, the 29-year-old makes the acrobatic moves look completely effortless.

"Getting ready for Cirque du Soleil auditions," she joked in her caption.

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Aerial yoga has been a trendy workout for the past few years, with celebrity fans including Vanessa Hudgens and Sarah Hyland. The fitness routine involves exercises inspired by yoga, Pilates and aerial acrobatics, which are done using a hammock. Not only does the exercise give you a total body workout, but it also improves flexibility, tones the body and increases strength.

But aerial yoga is only one part of Graham's workout routine, according to Pop Culture. In addition to that, the model also regularly hits the gym and does kickboxing.

A post shared by Dawin Peña (@tinyknowbest) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Earlier this year, Graham's trainer Dawin Pena, of The Dogpound in New York, spoke to Women's Health about how the model stays so fit.

"Ashley is a busy woman," Pena said. "But that doesn't mean she can't get in a great workout in a short amount of time. Generally we do weights with a high rep count and some calisthenics in between to get her heart rate up."

A day after showing off her killer aerial yoga skills on Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a short clip of herself getting her sweat on at the gym.

Shenanigans with @kirkmyersfitness A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

"I try to stay consistent throughout the year, and when I have a heavy week I have meals delivered to my house so that I'm making healthy choices," she told People magazine in May of her workout schedule.

Graham has always had a healthy, positive attitude about her body and working out. Last year, the model proved this by sharing a friendly reminder on Instagram about what makes someone's body sexy.

"I don't love my body because it's sexy. My body is sexy because I love it," the photo read.

Weekend reminders A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 30, 2016 at 8:25am PDT

Clearly, Graham is our ultimate #fitnessgoals and will forever be the queen of body positivity.