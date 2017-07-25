ADVERTISEMENT

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police west of Toronto are warning parents that a woman convicted of deliberately poisoning four young children in her care has been released from prison.

Peel regional police say Christine Allen, 36, was released Monday and will be living in the Charolais Boulevard area in Brampton, Ont.

Police say Allen is at an elevated risk to re-offend, adding that they will be working with Correctional Service Canada to monitor her activities within the community.

Allen will be subject to numerous conditions, including not being in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by an adult approved by her parole supervisor.

Christine Allen gave children an over-the-counter eye care product containing Tetrahydrozoline.

Police are advising the public to use caution if they encounter Allen.

Allen ran a home daycare in Kitchener, Ont., from 2009 to 2011 and was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted in 2013 of four counts of administering a noxious substance to cause bodily harm.

The children were given an over-the-counter eye care product containing Tetrahydrozoline, which can cause abnormal drowsiness, low blood pressure, respiratory problems and decreased heart rates if ingested.

None of the children died, but police say one became seriously ill.

