ADVERTISEMENT

Children of the pre-"Arrive Alive, Drive Sober" era might remember their parents driving home from parties or restaurants after having had more than a few drinks. It was the '70s, after all (or '60s, '50s, heck, even early '80s, really).

But driving drunk and getting away with it doesn't fly anymore, especially with children in the mix. So one New York restaurant has taken it a step further and instituted a strict rule for parents who come in to dine with their children: a one-drink policy.

"The commitment to end Fatalities from Drinking and Driving requires ALL of us to participate," the menu at Peddlers Bar & Bistro, in Clifton Park, says. "We at Peddlers will limit one of the responsible adults to 1 alcoholic beverage while dining with children."

Peddler's Bar And Bistro has a one-drink rule for parents dining with their children.

Make no mistake, Peddler's doesn't shy away from serving booze — it's a bar, after all. But it takes its one-drink rule very seriously.

"We love children. Everybody loves children and children don't have a voice," said Melisa Gravelle, general manager of Peddlers, told News10.com.

Patrons are informed of the policy ahead of time, and while the serving staff sometimes have to deal with upset customers, who are told to leave if they don't want to abide by the rule.

I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving. And it's a choice that you can avoid. Melisa Gravelle, manager

"I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving," Gravelle said. "And it's a choice that you can avoid."

In Canada, the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is .08, or 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood for fully licenced drivers. Depending on your sex, size and body weight, it's possible to surpass that level with two drinks in a short time-frame.

Watch the video above to learn more about Peddlers one-drink policy.