Prince Albert II of Monaco arrives with his wife Princess Charlene of Monaco for the 2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala in Manhattan, October 24, 2016.

The members of royal families are basically the biggest celebrities in the world — and when you pair that with an actual Hollywood celebrity, you have yourself an explosion of global interest.

No one knows that better than Prince Albert of Monaco, whose parents, Prince Rainier and Princess Grace, epitomized the actress-meets-prince love story that consumed much of the 1950s.

Prince Rainier And Grace Kelly On The Terrace Of Gresham Hotel Of London.

In an interview with People magazine, Albert, 59, remarked on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, noting that the pair is facing an incredibly difficult task when it comes to dealing with photographers and the general interest of the public.

"I can't imagine how that will be on them, on her," he told the publication. "Being an actress, in a way, gets you a little prepared but nothing really can prepare you for the constant pace of it. Particularly now that the pace has changed so much. It's hard for anyone to handle."

His own marriage, to South African Olympian Charlene Wittstock, came under plenty of scrutiny, especially after he had to take part in a paternity test following their 2011 wedding (the results found that he had, in fact, fathered a daughter years before). The couple are parents to twins, Gabriella and Jacques.

"Mom taught us that you have to do all you can to protect your private life," he said to People. "But you also have to face the press at some points. When we went on family holidays together, we would take an hour on the first morning and give that to the photographers. We let them have that hour and in return they would let us go on with our lives during the vacation."

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco leave the religious ceremony of the Wedding at the Prince's Palace, in Monaco.

He noted that he hoped that same tactic could work for Harry and Meghan, but he "can't imagine the difference now with the increased pace of news and social media."

"They seem to be doing okay for now," he says. "The only kind of advice I can offer is the British expression: 'Keep calm and carry on.'"

Harry and Meghan have thus far managed to keep mostly out of the public eye, with the prince only publicly making a statement about them in order to decry her treatment by the media.

"Some of this [treatment] has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."

Considering Harry's lifelong relationship with the media, it seems like he could be one step ahead of the game. And his stiff upper lip will hopefully prevail.

