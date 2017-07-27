Mario Cantone, 'Sex And The City' Actor, Open To Playing Scaramucci on 'SNL'

ADVERTISEMENT

The fast talker from "Sex and The City" says he's ready to play new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on "Saturday Night Live" if showrunners come calling.

Mario Cantone, who is most famous as gay wedding planner Anthony Marentino on "SATC," told Variety that playing Scaramucci would be a lot of fun after Twitter users suggested he'd be a perfect fit.

Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier, was appointed President Donald Trump's communications director on July 21. It was a decision that allegedly led to former press secretary Sean Spicer's resignation.

The senior White House role was left vacant after Mike Dubke resigned in May.

Twitter user have swiftly hazed Scaramucci — sending him fake quotes after he misquoted Mark Twain. His demeanour has also drawn comparisons to a Futurama character. These goofs fueled speculation who would portray him on "SNL" soon after.

Cantone quickly emerged as a favourite, which got people were really excited.

Paging Mario Cantone: #SNL needs you to play Anthony Scaramucci, stat. Separated at birth! pic.twitter.com/XcEnsiSk0t — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) July 21, 2017

Perfect. Mario Cantone to play Anthony Scaramucci @SNLUpdate pic.twitter.com/IEIa9ym705 — Jay Arnold (@JadedCreative) July 21, 2017

Like really excited.

Has someone at SNL locked down Mario Cantone yet to do Scaramucci this fall? — Philip Dean Walker (@philipdwalker) July 24, 2017

@nbcsnl #SNL Please please please get Mario Cantone to play Scaramucci! Comedy genius in the making! — Jimmy Gore Jr (@Dilligaf25015) July 27, 2017

Please please please can Mario Cantone play Scaramucci on SNL? #marioformucci2017 pic.twitter.com/dTJVrptGXP — Marci Earp (@MarciEarp) July 27, 2017

Rob Lowe's name was also thrown around, and he even agreed. But most people seemed determined for Cantone to do it.

@RobLowe: Plse contact Lorne @ SNL (if willing) to ask about you playing Scaramucci. You're a dead ringer + Dr.Jack Staartz in Candlelabra. — Jesse Elin Browne (@effiedog) July 27, 2017

If @RobLowe plays Anthony Scaramucci on SNL, I will be tuning in every Saturday night for the rest of the Trump administration — allison hildebrand (@alliehildebrand) July 25, 2017

.@RobLowe on fans calling for him to play new WH Communications Director Scaramucci on SNL: "I stand ready to serve my country!" pic.twitter.com/vLpkJG9TJ5 — The View (@TheView) July 24, 2017

SNL should get Mario Cantone to play Scaramucci this season. What do you think #LorneMichaels #SNL — John T.Greene (@WCtheLime) July 24, 2017

There's been an uptick on social media speculation over actors to portray key members of Trump's team on "SNL" since Melissa McCarthy's viral portrayal of Spicer on the long-running sketch show.

Rosie O'Donnell offered to play White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after a similar social media suggestion. But O'Donnell was reportedly turned down because the show didn't want portrayals to be "from hate" instead of "from funny" because of her longtime feud with Trump, according to Vanity Fair.

Melissa McCarthy as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on May 13, 2017.

Cantone wouldn't have that same problem, and as social media has pointed out, he looks enough like Scaramucci for it to be a striking impersonation.

Both men are also in their 50s, and Cantone has proved he has a penchant for talking fast.

It remains to be seen whether "SNL" will take the actor up on his offer. According to The Wrap, Cantone is in talks with the show's executives about the role.

In the meantime, fans can get a taste of what his take on Scaramucci would be like when Cantone appears on Comedy Central's "President Show" tonight alongside Anthony Atamanuik's Donald Trump.

What a steal! We have the most talented @macantone as @Scaramucci on the @PresidentShow WATCH 11:30pm Thursday Night on @ComedyCentral — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) July 26, 2017

If Cantone were to appear on "SNL" — it wouldn't be for some time. The show isn't airing a new season until the fall.