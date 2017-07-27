All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    Winnipeg Tim Hortons Becomes 2nd Location To Unionize

    Workers United Canada now has 50 members at Tim Hortons locations in the city.

    07/27/2017 11:36 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press
    A Tim Hortons restaurant in Napanee, Ont., on April 16, 2016.

    WINNIPEG — Employees at a Tim Hortons in Winnipeg have voted to unionize.

    Workers United Canada Council says 15 people at the Lombard Avenue location have agreed to unionize with them, the second group of Tim Hortons employees to do so in the city.

    They will be joining 35 Tim Hortons workers at the Portage Avenue and Wall Street location, who have been represented by Workers United since 2015.

    Workers United represents workers in industries including garment and textile, food service, hospitality and manufacturing.

